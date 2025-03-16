"Feels like we're reborn" - Adriano Moraes says breakthrough win versus Danny Kingad gave him renewed belief ahead of ONE 172 return

Brazilian MMA superstar Adriano Moraes recently admitted that his back-to-back losses against Demetrious Johnson in August 2022 and May 2023 were hard pills to swallow because it was the first time in his professional career that he absorbed consecutive losses.

This is why his latest win over Danny Kingad last November 2024 at ONE 169 was a great confidence booster ahead of his world title fight on March 23 at ONE 172. Moraes shared the emotion he had after beating 'The King' during his interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"I was very happy with my last fight. I had lost two consecutive matches, which had never happened in my career. Even though they were both title fights, unfortunately, they were defeats. So, being able to win again is always great. It feels like we're reborn. But it was a great learning experience and I was very happy with this victory, especially because it was at the famous Lumpinee Stadium, which was a place I really wanted to fight."

The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion is now ready to take on Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant 26-pound golden belt inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan and potentially become the first athlete in the promotion's history to be a three-time world champion of the weight class.

Adriano Moraes thinks that Yuya Wakamatsu is feeling the pressure to perform well in front of his home fans at ONE 172

The American Top Team also mentioned during his talk with ONE Championship that 'Little Piranha' will be pressured to put up an incredible performance of his compatriots, especially since he is going to compete at the legendary halls of Saitama.

Moraes also said that Wakamatsu is going to be more focused heading into the match, as he explained in the same interview with the promotion:

"This time he's fighting at home and all the pressure is on him. So I also believe that's why he's a little quieter. He knows that beating me is very difficult, so I'm sure he's much more focused now than before."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

