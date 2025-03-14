  • home icon
  • “All the pressure is on him” - Adriano Moraes says fighting at home is a double-edged sword for Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 14, 2025 09:23 GMT
Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship
Former longtime ONE flyweight MMA world champion and current first-ranked divisional contender 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil is headed into hostile enemy territory when he takes on Japanese MMA star 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu in Saitama next weekend.

Moraes and Wakamatsu will be competing for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title left behind by American legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson. The highly anticipated world title showdown will take place in Wakamatsu's very own backyard.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Moraes talked about facing Wakamatsu at home and the unique challenges it will bring.

The American Top Team veteran said:

"This time he's fighting at home and all the pressure is on him. So I also believe that's why he's a little quieter. He knows that beating me is very difficult, so I'm sure he's much more focused now than before."

Moraes and Wakamatsu first met at ONE X in 2022, where 'Mikinho' took home a submission victory over the Japanese star.

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatus run it back for vacant flyweight MMA gold at ONE 172 in Japan

'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil is set to face 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan for divisional supremacy.

The two elite flyweights throw down in a five-round battle for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

