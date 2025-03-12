“They helped me throughout my career” - Adriano Moraes grateful to ONE Championship for showcasing his talents to the world

Former multi-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion and current first-ranked contender 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil wants to give ONE Championship all the credit for his rise to superstardom.

Ad

According to the 36-year-old Brazilian MMA icon, he would not be where he is today without support from ONE, and the global platform of the world's largest martial arts organization.

Today, Moraes is hailed as one of the all-time MMA greats and is the only man to have knocked out American legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on Fight Bananas Official, Moraes gave props to ONE Championship for helping him cement his legacy as a prizefighter.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Mikinho' stated:

"You know, like I said, I’m just a fighter. I’m just there to fight. I don’t want to be there between the businesses and stuff. Resume-wise, I’m happy with what ONE Championship did for me and how they helped me throughout my career."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Adriano Moraes back in action, and they won't have to wait long to witness the American Top Team veteran doing what he does best.

Ad

Adriano Moraes battles Yuya Wakamatsu in rematch for vacant flyweight MMA gold at ONE 172

Brazilian veteran 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes is set to return to ONE Championship for a highly anticipated rematch against Japanese star 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu.

This time, it's for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

The two do battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adriano Moraes' next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.