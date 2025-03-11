“You can see my resume” - Adriano Moraes confident he already cemented his legacy in mixed martial arts

Adriano Moraes believes his body of work has set his legacy in stone. The 36-year-old is one of ONE Championship's most recognizable veterans, perhaps known best for his thrilling knockout victory over American legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson in April of 2021.

Ad

There is no doubt Moraes is a legend in the world's largest martial arts organization and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. 'Mikinho' says one only needs to look at his resume for proof of his greatness.

Ad

Trending

He told Fight Bananas Official in a recent guest appearance:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Professionally, I can say, you can see my resume. You know, I have the numbers by my side in my division."

It's hard to deny Moraes his flowers, and at 36 years of age, with over a decade of excellence on the global stage of ONE Championship, the former flyweight MMA king is ready to prove himself once again.

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to witness 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes' highly anticipated return to action.

Adriano Moraes rematches Yuya Wakamatsu for vacant flyweight MMA gold at ONE 172 in Japan

'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil will be looking for a repeat victory over no.2-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan next weekend.

Ad

The two throw down in a five-round battle for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.