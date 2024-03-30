"Feels like the world doesn’t hear you" - Ryan Garcia extends sympathy for student getting bullied, offers to fly him out for next fight

Ryan Garcia recently expressed sympathy for a student who was bullied and offered to fly him out for his next fight.

The bully is shown abusing the student in front of his friends in a video that was just posted on X. Garcia wasn't pleased and shared the video with the following caption:

''I wouldn’t have been able to withhold my self from at least slapping that bully. If I turn my knuckles over it could be a real issue. I used to get bullied not a fun feeling in middle school. Feels like the world doesn’t hear you. Get me in contact with the kid getting bullied and I’ll fly him to my fight.''

Ryan Garcia's response

'KingRy' has been in the news frequently during the last few months. The professional boxer's most prominent recent events include a r*pe accusation, a divorce on the day of the child's birth, and a claim to have visited Bohemian Grove.

Garcia is set to challenge Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20. With six past amateur fights going 3-3, the two have never competed against one another professionally.

Haney, the former undisputed lightweight champion, defeated Regis Prograis by unanimous decision to win the title in his divisional debut in December 2023. Although Garcia hasn't fought in the weight division yet, he did defeat Oscar Duarte in the same month.

Garcia, 24-1, is well-liked on social media but has yet to bring home an undisputed title. Haney, 31-0, is a significant favorite going into the fight.

Ryan Garcia is dubbed ''King Distraction'' by Devin Haney's father

Ryan Garcia's behavior leading up to his championship match against Devin Haney has raised concerns among both fighters and fans. Canelo Alvarez, for example, expressed his support for the talented boxer.

However, Garcia is attempting to create a distraction in the champion's camp, according to Bill Haney, the father of 'The Dream'. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Haney shared his thoughts on Garcia:

''Ryan's whole game is to be a distraction. He's 'King Distraction' right now, instead of 'KingRy', and he thinks that that is either going to bring attention, or relax us... You don't get to be a 12 or 15-time amateur champion by accident. You don't actually beat Devin Haney three times in the amateur on accident. He's a real fighter, he's gonna come to fight."

Bill Haney's comments (1:00):