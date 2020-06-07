Felicia Spencer releases statement after Amanda Nunes loss at UFC 250

Felicia Spencer has thanked and congratulated Amanda Nunes for her win.

'FeeNom' fell short of capturing the Women's Featherweight Title at UFC 250.

In the main event of UFC 250, Amanda Nunes successfully retained her UFC Featherweight Championship over Felicia Spencer, in what was the former's first defense of the 145-pound title.

Despite the loss, Spencer managed to hang in the Octagon for a whole 5 rounds with the reigning UFC Double Champion, and regardless of the loss, the Canadian fighter put together a spectacular performance on the night.

Post-event, Spencer took to Instagram and released a statement on her loss, thanking Nunes for the experience from tonight's fight, and also congratulated the latter on another splendid win in the Octagon.

Felicia Spencer is one tough cookie and tonight at UFC 250, she once again proved why she is hard to hang around within the Octagon. Tonight's title challenger previously put up a resilient performance in the Octagon against former UFC Women's Featherweight Champion, Cris Cyborg and tonight was no different.

Spencer managed to hang in the Octagon with Nunes for a total of 25 minutes and despite the latter dominating the fight at most stages, 'FeeNom' was on her toes and stood her ground, like the tough challenger she is.

In the aftermath of her loss to Nunes, Spencer took to Instagram and posted a message, reflecting on the outcome of the title fight. The challenger thanked Nunes for the experience and claimed that it was an honor to share the Octagon with her.

Spencer congratulated the champion and further added that she let everyone but mostly herself down with the performance but will leave with her head held high. The title challenger ended her statement by thanking everyone for the support.

Here is what Felicia Spencer wrote in the aftermath of her loss to Amanda Nunes:

What's next for Felicia Spencer?

Felicia Spencer is now expected to make her return to the Octagon at some point in the near future and it is likely that she will face a top contender in the Women's Featherweight Division. Spencer will aim to head back to the drawing board and compile a few more wins in order to make her way to the top once again and possibly challenge for the title in the future.

As for Amanda Nunes, it still remains to be seen what's next for her. The champ-champ even claimed that she herself doesn't know what's next in store for her and she might not compete for the rest of 2020.