What is Felicia Spencer's UFC record, last fight & net worth?

Felicia Spencer recently announced her retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. The former women's featherweight title challenger has retired with a UFC record of 3-3. Her last fight inside the octagon came against Leah Letson at UFC Vegas 42, which Spencer won via TKO.

Felicia Spencer's total net worth is estimated to be around $500,000, per mediareferee.com. The amount includes $350,000 from her UFC career, as per Sports Daily.

Although her UFC record seems mediocre on paper, Spencer faced elite-level competition in the promotion. Felicia Spencer defeated Megan Anderson in her UFC debut after joining the UFC with a 6-0 record.

She's also one of only two fighters to have faced both Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg in the UFC, alongside Holly Holm. She lost both bouts via unanimous decision.

The biggest payday of her career came against Amanda Nunes at UFC 250 when she made $155,000, which included $125,000 to show and $30,000 as fight week incentive pay.

Felicia Spencer revealed the reason for retiring from MMA

Felicia Spencer announced her retirement from the sport on December 2nd, 2021.

The former undefeated Invicta champion believes that mental health and longevity is her top priority at the moment, and that it forced her to make the tough decision.

In an interview with Fightbananas.com, Spencer said:

"I have decided to stop pursuing this opportunity and have no intention to continue fighting. I felt as good as I’ve ever been in my last fight, and know I could have more great performances, but after 18 fights, including a few "wars'. I know in my heart for my future mental health that I shouldn’t be in more of those wars. In the fight game that isn’t guaranteed, and I’ve shown myself that I won’t give up in the cage, so I need to protect myself by just not stepping in there. I’m thinking about myself and family 25 years from now. Mental health is an important consideration in my family.”

