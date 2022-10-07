WATCH: Felipe Lobo lands insane bone-clanging leg kick on Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Brazil's Felipe Lobo launched a rocket of a leg kick against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, but it was deftly defended by the ONE champion.

ONE Championship shared this bone-thudding moment in slow motion for fans to enjoy on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"When bones COLLIDE."

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, would ultimately win this ONE: X matchup with a stunning uppercut knockout. No ten-second-count was needed as Lobo was out cold.

When a fighter throws a leg kick, the correct defense is to raise one's leg so their shin collides with the other fighter’s shin. What the defending fighter is attempting to do is lift the leg to take the force off the kick. Also, have the harder part of their shin, the upper part, collide with the softer part of their opponents' shin, the lower area.

The placement of attacks matters hugely and many fights have ended with combatants unable to stand on both feet.

However, the defending fighter cannot simply lift their leg to defend as the shin must be conditioned ahead of time. This is why Thai fighters are often seen kicking trees. It is one way of strengthening the bone.

Setting up leg kicks with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

If a leg kick is defended properly with a conditioned shin, then it can lead to a leg break for the attacking fighter. All-time kickboxing great Ernesto Hoost was the king of leg kicks in his prime, with multiple leg kick TKO wins on his resumé.

'Mr. Perfect' Hoost would teach his students that a fighter cannot launch a full power leg kick at their opponent, and that instead, it must be set up. He understands that it could easily lead to a leg break if defended well.

The legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao made an instructional video for Evolve Mixed Martial Art's YouTube channel on how to set up a leg kick so that fighters don't break their own shins when attacking.

Watch the instructional below:

Nong-O most recently defended his world title with powerful leg kicks. In the first round of their meeting, he stopped 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison with well-placed leg attack which the British striker was unable to recover from.

