‘Female Andrew Tate’ Pearl Davis mocks 'women's sports' after Daniella Hemsley flashes crowd post KingPyn Boxing victory

Pearl Davis, often referred to as the 'Female Andrew Tate', has mocked "women's sports" following a rather controversial moment this past weekend.

Social media star Daniella Hemsley was in action against Aleksandra Daniel at the recently held KingPyn semifinals event. Hemsley secured a unanimous decision victory and celebrated the win by lifting her shirt and flashing on the live broadcast.

Reacting to the same, Pearl Davis took to Twitter in what seemed to imply why women's sports are not respected as much as men's sports. Replying to a video of Hemsley flashing, Davis had this to say:

"Respect women's sports"

Like Andrew Tate, Pearl Davis has become an internet sensation after expressing her opinions about contemporary topics like feminism and gender identity politics. She has amassed a massive following across all social media, and her fame is expected to grow with time as she has started to get compared to 'Cobra'.

Interestingly, Pearl Davis has been vocal about being a fan of Andrew Tate and believes he is good for young men, unlike the narrative drawn against him.

Andrew Tate: Ebanie Bridges reacts to viral Daniella Hemsley moment

Australian professional boxer and OnlyF*ns model Ebanie Bridges has slammed Daniella Hemsley for flashing on the live broadcast.

It is worth noting that Ebanie Bridges is often ridiculed online for exposing herself too much before her fights. However, following the viral Daniella Hemsley moment, she took to Twitter and spoke about how weighing in while wearing lingerie differs from actually flashing on the live broadcast. She said:

"I think tonight all y’all that complain / about me & say I 'show my t*ts' saw what 'showing your t*ts' actually looks like… somthing I’d never do. There is weighing in in Underwear like everyone else… but having big b**bs…. And then theres actually showing ur tits on TV. I get why she’s done it… she’s an “influencer” it’s all about views & she knows it would break the internet, get views & everyone would be talking about it. So she has succeeded in that… it’s influencer boxing their goal is to break the internet. But now please stop saying I show my t*ts LOL cos i fucken dont. And I don’t need to to break the internet I do that clothed."

