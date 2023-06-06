Elle Brooke, a well-known internet celebrity, recently revealed who she will choose between UK's top influencers Deji and KSI to film an OnlyFa*s video with her.

Brooke's venture into the influencer boxing world has only served to boost her already massive fan base, which includes 2.3 million followers on TikTok, 748k followers on Instagram, and a huge OnlyFa*s fan base. Last year she made her boxing debut, beating former reality television star AJ Bunker by majority decision and then defeating influencer Faith Ordway via knockout in the first round.

Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ @EbanieBridges @ElleBrookeUK will beat all these influencer girls and be the queen @MarkTibbsBoxing #MisFits #Boxing #ElleBrooke #EbanieBridges Train in a gym that makes champions, train WITH champions, train like a champion - become champion…@ElleBrookeUK will beat all these influencer girls and be the queen Train in a gym that makes champions, train WITH champions, train like a champion - become champion…😉@ElleBrookeUK will beat all these influencer girls and be the queen 💯 @MarkTibbsBoxing #MisFits #Boxing #ElleBrooke #EbanieBridges https://t.co/NmeyxO14QL

Elle Brooke recently sparked curiosity among her followers when she contemplated her pick for a potential collaboration on an OnlyF*ns video between Deji and KSI, widely recognized as top influencers in the UK. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Brooke stated:

"I think Deji. I have spoken to KSI but Deji is honestly the sweetest person ever. I like Deji, so I'll choose Deji. He's better than his brother."

Previously, Elle Brooke fought on KSI's undercard for the UK influencer's bout against Faze Temperrr. Despite a significant height disadvantage, the OnlyFans star swiftly defeated American influencer Faith Ordway with a first-round TKO. During a post-fight interview, Brooke confidently declared herself the best influencer boxer, stating:

"Guys, that is what you call a TKO. You guys are lucky to see the best two influencer boxers in that ring tonight – me No. 1, Faith No. 2."

The 25-year-old boxer and OnlyF*ns model announced her commitment to the sport and her intention to remain active after the victory. Brooke embarked on her boxing journey in 2022 with the ultimate goal of sharing the same card as YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. She also praised 'The Problem Child' for the way he handled his recent defeat against UK boxer Tommy Fury.

Elle Brooke talks about her biggest fear and the significance behind her Instagram username

Popular OnlyF*ns model and boxer Elle Brooke opened up about her biggest fear during a recent Instagram Q&A session. During this conversation, Brooke also explained the hidden significance of her unusual Instagram username @thedumbledong.

According to the Daily Star, Elle disclosed her fears of the dark and heights during a recent Q&A session. She candidly shared that she used to sleep with a light on due to these phobias. When asked how she overcame them, the 25-year-old acknowledged that she hasn't conquered her fears entirely but expressed optimism about having ample time to work on them.

Elle revealed further that she had previously experienced Instagram account deletions, compelling her to adopt a username unrelated to her real name. Over the years, she has created several Instagram accounts with usernames including @ElleBrooke1 and @ElleBrookeX, but they were all deleted.

To differentiate herself from her previous profiles, she changed the name to "@thedumbledong." The choice of "dumbledong" stemmed from her incorporation of the Harry Potter series in her adult cinema skits, giving rise to the unique username.

