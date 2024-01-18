Female former UFC star reacts to Sean Strickland blasting reporter in anti-LGBTQ rant

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland holds a controversial stance on the LGBTQ community and was recently questioned about it on media day ahead of UFC 297. His ensuing comments received stern analysis from a former UFC women's featherweight contender.

A Canadian reporter questioned him about his post from December 2021 wherein he made strong remarks about having a gay son.

Expand Tweet

However, Strickland refused to address the question and instead questioned the reporter on his political affiliations and personal beliefs. He then went on an expletive-filled rant criticizing the state of the Canadian government.

“You’re a weak f*****g man, dude. You’re part of the f*****g problem. You elected Justin Trudeau. You’re just f*****g pathetic and the fact that you have no f*****g backbone as he shut down your f*****g country and seize back accounts? You ask me some stupid s**t like that? Go f**k yourself. Move the f**k on, you f*****g coward.”

Check out Sean Strickland's full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Megan Anderson, who last fought in the UFC in 2021, advocated for better sense from the journalist to not allow a polarizing and controversial figure such a platform by asking questions that could be provocative.

She took to X (Twitter) and wrote:

"I understand from a journalist pov asking these types of qns and not shying away from these topics, etc. However, when you have someone like Sean who is confrontational, at times volatile, and has very polarizing beliefs, maybe don't give him a platform asking these qns [woman shrugging emoji]"

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis predicts his title clash with Sean Strickland will not go the distance

Sean Strickland will take on the first challenger of his championship reign in Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297.

Du Plessis previewed the fight in an interview with MMA Junkie and predicted the fight would end by a finish. He also claimed it could be a potential Fight of the Year contender based on their unique fighting styles.

"But in my honest opinion, this fight is not going the distance. There’s no way. He’s a guy who walks forward. I’m a guy that likes to go forward... I’ve never been involved in a boring fight in my life... This is going to be one of those fights. If he can stay standing, if he can take what I give, this is a Fight of the Year contender. But I'm excited to become world champion, I'm excited to fight Sean Strickland."

The two fighters seem to have buried their animosity and were seen embracing each other in a recent episode of the Embedded Series.

Check out his full comments below (9:50):