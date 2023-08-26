"Female Khabib" - Daniel Cormier, Kevin Holland hail Erin Blanchfield after 'Cold Blooded's' impressive win over Taila Santos

UFC fans congratulated flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield for earning a hard-fought decision win over Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie. Blanchfield put her eight-fight win streak on the line against the ever-dangerous Brazilian fighter in her quest to earn a UFC title shot. In the end, she emerged victorious after the back-and-forth action.

Both women laid it all out from the get-go. Santos displayed superior striking in the first round and denied the American a takedown. The second round started on a similar note. However, Blanchfield pressed the action and ended up taking Santos’ back, which tilted the round in her favor.

Blanchfield continued the momentum in the third round on the back of her superior cardio and emerged victorious on the judges’ scorecards [29-28 X 3]. With this win, the No.7-ranked flyweight fighter improved her record to 12-1 with nine straight wins since June 2019.

MMA fighters and fans praised Blanchfield’s performance against Taila Santos and here are some Twitter reactions:

"This came down to cardio!!! Erin dug deeper [pause]!!!" - Jamahal Hill

"Erin Blanchfield is really good! #UFCSingapore" - Daniel Cormier

"Fight not the most exciting fight, but understandable considering high stakes, decision correct" - @r3an1mated

"Definitely a title contender now" - @oswald_UTD

[Cold-blooded] she is! @blanchfield_mma [clapping emoji] Female Khabib!!" - Kevin Holland

Erin Blanchfield calls for a title shot after UFC Singapore win

Following her win over Taila Santos, Erin Blanchfield minced no words and stated that she should fight the winner of the upcoming title fight rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and former divisional queen Valentina Shevchenko.

'Cold Blooded' told Michael Bisping in her octagon interview:

“Oh, I want the title shot next. I want the winner of Valentina vs. Grasso."

Watch her call for a title shot from the 1:10 mark of the video below:

With six UFC victories under her belt and a win over the former title challenger, Blanchfield has a solid case for a title shot.