Female UFC 291 fighter's father threatened to 'jump into the cage' if opponent tried to eye poke

A female fighter booked for a bout at UFC 291 revealed that her father threatened to jump in the cage mid-fight if her opponent tried to poke her in the eye.

In the post-fight news conference, Miranda Maverick talked about her opponent:

There's always concerns especially with this opponent, you know my dad was like 'I'm gonna jump over the cage if she pokes you in the eye' and you know the Jillian Robertson fight, it was very intentional she tried to literally gouge her eyes out. So we were very cautious, like I said we sat back in the back, told the ref to please watch out for this, I've had retina surgeries in the past, I don't really want to go blind in this sport."

Maverick and Priscila Cachoeira squared off in a flyweight bout. 'Fear The' dominated the first two rounds of the fight by using her grappling skills. She finally submitted Cachoeira in the third round by locking in an armbar on her.

In the post-fight interview for UFC 291, she reflected on Priscila Cachoeira's habit of poking her opponents in the eyes. The American MMA flyweight competitor mentioned Gillian Robertson's bout against Cachoeira to make her point regarding observing caution while sharing the octagon with her.

Dustin Poirier stays gracious in his loss at UFC 291

Dustin Poirier suffered a brutal second-round knockout defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 291. 'The Diamond,' while talking to reporters in the post-fight news conference, shared his thoughts on the fight while mentioning his loss:

“It sucks, you know obviously losing sucks, but I’ve lost before, I've said the same thing before," said Poirier. "It’s not cool to be acquainted with these feelings, but I’ve been here before. But man! the career I’ve had and the fights I’ve had, where I’ve come from, I feel like I’ve already won. I’m just taking it minute by minute right now, I'm good. If I win like a man, I’ve got to be able to lose like a man."

