Female UFC fighter quits OnlyF*ns for 'future husband' but admits cashing in on Paige VanZant fanbase

Paige VanZant's former opponent Amanda Ribas has called it quits on her time at exclusive content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

Ahead of her clash against Maycee Barber this past weekend at UFC Jacksonville, Ribas sat down for an interview with Stake. During the interview, the Brazilian revealed that she got into the exclusive content-sharing space through a platform called Fun Time before moving to OnlyF*ns.

However, Amanda Ribas has decided to end her time on the platform. She said (H/T Sporf):

“At first, it wasn’t OnlyF*ns that I started with; it was a site called Fun Time which is practically the same thing. I think some girls like it because they often put photos on social media, and they don’t get paid. If they want to receive money and they like doing it, why not? But for me, I don’t think my future husband will appreciate that!"

Further, Amanda Ribas also spoke about how her fight against Paige VanZant, who is one of the biggest OnlyF*ns models benefitted her. She said:

"Paige is a really good person who helped me throughout one of my training camps at American Top Team. Her fans are also really cool. They sent a lot of good luck messages to me. The hype she used to get benefitted me also, so it was a really good experience.”

Paige VanZant recalls a close call with a wardrobe malfunction in the UFC

The former UFC star recently recalled the time she almost had a wardrobe malfunction during her time in the biggest MMA promotion in the world. During a Q&A session on her Instagram, VanZant was asked by a fan whether a loud fart or a wardrobe malfunction during an MMA fight was worse.

Responding to the same, Paige VanZant spoke about how she was almost totally exposed during her fight against Felice Herrig back in 2015. She said:

"I've been very close to a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a crazy fight with Felice Herrig. I was standing up, and she up kicked towards me as she was on her back, and her heel got stuck in my top, pulling it down. Instead of focusing on fighting, I was preoccupied with extracting her foot from my bra, ensuring I wouldn't expose myself to everyone."

