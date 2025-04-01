Female UFC star breaks silence on viral "I need to poop" moment caught on corner camera mid-fight: "If it was 5 rounds, it would have been bad."

UFC women's strawweight fighter Loopy Godinez recently opened up about going through gastric challenges during her fight against Julia Polastri at UFC Mexico City last weekend. The Mexican-Canadian also addressed her viral exclamation caught on tape during the fight.

Godinez beat Polastri via unanimous decision after three rounds of action at UFC Mexico City. However, Godinez was fighting more than just her opponent. The Mexican-Canadian star reportedly fell sick shortly before the fight, which began affecting her stomach during the fight. Subsequently, at the end of the second round, she was caught on camera saying:

"Holy sh*t, I need to poop."

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in an interview, Godinez explained her side of the story and revealed that her stomach issues began while hydrating after the weight cut. She said:

"I was pretty much sick when I go into the fight... And then my stomach wasn't feeling great when I started hydrating... Then, in the cage in the second round, I just felt something, and I just said it with no filters, and that happened on-camera... If it was 5 rounds, it would have been bad."

When UFC CEO Dana White compared Loopy Godinez to Khamzat Chimaev

UFC CEO Dana White once heaped praise on Loopy Godinez and compared her to Khamzat Chimaev for fighting twice in a week. Godinez notably defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round submission at UFC Vegas 39 on Oct.9, 2021, before facing Luana Carolina at UFC Vegas 40 on Oct.16, 2021.

Speaking to the press after a Dana White's Contender Series event, the promotion's CEO lauded Godinez's tenacity by comparing her to Chimaev and said:

"You know me. I love people that turn around and keep fighting and stay active and stay on the top of people's minds. The best one that I can even compare to is Khamzat Chimaev. Look at how fast he blew up and what a huge star he is on social media and all that stuff. It's never a bad idea to stay active, and if you get the opportunity to fight again and you're healthy, you should take every advantage you can get from fighting as much as possible."

Catch Dana White's comments below (10:27):

