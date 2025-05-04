"Ffs why involve Dana White" - Fans react as Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is announced as TKO boxing's first event

Fans expressed mixed reactions to Turki Alalshikh's recent announcement regarding the highly anticipated fight between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford, in collaboration with TKO Group Holdings and Dana White.

On May 3, Alvarez defeated William Scull, becoming the first two-time super middleweight champion in the four-belt era of boxing. Many viewed this victory as a stepping stone towards the highly anticipated Alvarez vs. Crawford match.

Following Canelo's impressive win over Scull, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, took to X to announce that the Alvarez vs. Crawford fight will take place on Sept. 12 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez's Ring Magazine title will be on the line, and UFC CEO Dana White, who is anticipated to play an executive role in the TKO Group's boxing promotion, will co-promote the event. Alalshikh also hinted at a "big surprise" concerning the streaming platform for the fight.

"We will deliver the fight of the century with @RiyadhSeason on Sept. 12 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The legend @Canelo defends his @ringmagazine title vs. the great @terencecrawford. TV platform will be announced soon with big surprise. My brother @danawhite will promote this first TKO boxing event with me. It will be something crazy."

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement, with many expressing their dislike for Dana White's involvement in promoting the Canelo vs. Crawford fight.

One fan wrote:

"Ffs why involve Dana White. He not needed! Stick to UFC."

Another fan commented:

"How is dana gonna help promotionally other than a "whats up everybody" video on IG 2 days before the fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

On March 5, TKO Group, the parent company of WWE and UFC, announced a multi-year partnership with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority to establish a new boxing promotion. This initiative aims to revitalize the sport by providing elite competitors and rising contenders with a platform to showcase their talent.

Although there are concerns that the TKO Group boxing promotion may adopt the UFC's alleged monopolistic business practices in boxing, Turki Alalshikh recently assured that the new promotion will not undermine commissions or other promotions.

