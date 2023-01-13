UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov is set to get underway tomorrow evening, but viewers have been given some last minute bad news that Sijara Eubanks' clash against Priscila Cachoeira has now been canceled.

A number of matchups set to commence tomorrow night have been scrapped in the build-up to the event and some big names will no longer be competing this Saturday. 'Sarj' is the most recent to be removed from the card and unfortunately for her opponent, it could be too late for the South American to find a replacement.

As fighters made their way to the scale to weigh in for their scheduled matchups, Sijara Eubanks failed to show herself and her brawl against Priscila Cachoeira was later canceled.

This isn't the first time Sijara Eubanks has struggled with weight issues, with her either failing to make weight or pulling out of fights due to the trouble she seemingly has making 125lbs.

Although nothing has been made official, the American women's flyweight competitor could well be in serious trouble with the promotion and potentially find herself removed from the roster given her history of weight cutting problems.

The Brazilian will likely be removed from the card and will have to be rebooked for a fight in the near future. Cachoeira was hoping to make it three out of three with a solid performance on Saturday night, having scored back-to-back wins over tough opponents Ji Yeon Kim and Ariane Lipski in her last two outings.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov bout cancelations

The first UFC event of the year has taken another hit with Sijara Eubanks failing to make 125lbs, but there has been much bigger fight cancelations for this event in the build-up to January 14.

Sean Strickland will headline a hard-fought collision against Nassourdine Imavov, but the controversial middleweight was never scheduled to compete on Saturday. The outspoken fighter would likely still be waiting on the sidelines for a bout announcement if Kelvin Gastelum doesn't injure himself in training.

Another huge matchup that fans will have to wait longer to see is the welterweight showdown between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov, who are now fighting in March due to 'Handz of Steel' receiving an injury.

UFC heavyweight prospect Jailton Almeida was also preparing to step into the cage but proposed clashes against Shamil Abdurakhimov and Maxim Grishin both fell through.

