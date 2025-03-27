Fight that would elevate Ilia Topuria to "never before seen" global superstardom predicted by welterweight contender 

A UFC welterweight recently suggested a fight for Ilia Topuria, which could catapult his popularity to insane levels. He also mentioned that Topuria could even become a "global superstar" on account of his performance in this fight.

Topuria blazed through the UFC's featherweight division before giving up the featherweight title in late February. 'El Matador' defeated the former champ, Alexander Volkanovski, to bag the title at UFC 298 and earned his first title defense against another former champ, Max Holloway, at UFC 308.

His dream run in the UFC has boosted his popularity massively in his home country of Spain and the rest of the UFC community. Topuria was also felicitated in a match with the Spanish soccer giants, Real Madrid, at their home, the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, in a recent interview with MMA reporter Mike Bohn, the UFC welterweight, Michael Chiesa, suggested a fight that could make Topuria a global superstar. Chiesa highlighted the much-anticipated name of Conor McGregor, along with mentioning how a victory against 'The Notorious' could catapult Topuria's popularity around the world, including the "U.S.":

"People here in America don’t realize, how big a superstar he [Topuria] is. But in Spain… He’s so nationally recognized in Spain and in Georgia as well. In Europe, he’s an absolute superstar. I don’t think the people of America have quite seen him yet. But if he goes on to fight Conor and beats him, you’re [Topuria is] gonna achieve a level of global superstardom that we’ve never even seen before."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below (35:18):

Ilia Topuria has been ready for a Conor McGregor fight since UFC 298

Ilia Topuria was quick to sense that the way to achieve global popularity from the UFC goes through its biggest PPV star, Conor McGregor. Topuria went on to express his desire to fight McGregor right after achieving his first major milestone in the UFC.

'El Matador' claimed the UFC featherweight gold by dethroning Alexander Volkanovski with a remarkable second-round TKO victory at the main event of UFC 298. After an incredible performance inside the octagon, Topuria also made the maximum of his time on the mic, as he called McGregor out for a fight in Spain during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, stating:

"Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], it’s showtime. It’s time to take the UFC to Spain. And Conor McGregor, if you still have some ba**s, I’ll be waiting for you in Spain."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:39):

