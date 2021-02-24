'Fight like the champion you are' - Mike Tyson sends a positive message to Tiger Woods after car accident

'Iron' Mike Tyson has lent his support to PGA golfer Tiger Woods following the car accident he was involved in on February 23 in Los Angeles county. Woods has suffered multiple leg injuries in the mishap and has been admitted to a local hospital for surgery and further treatment.

Mike Tyson shared his support to the golfer in a tweet and urged him to fight like the champion that he is.

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods had arrived in the area as the host of the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. Woods was not participating in the tournament on account of back surgery he underwent to remove a pressurized disc fragment.

The cause of the accident is unclear. However, multiple media outlets have reported that the injuries sustained by Tiger Woods are not life-threatening in nature. The LA county Sheriff's department shared the details on their Twitter handle.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods... Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Tom Schad, a sports reporter for USA Today, later confirmed that 'the jaws of life' were not needed to rescue Tiger Woods from the wrecked vehicle and he was rescued by breaking the windshield of the automobile.

Also, just to clarify something: The LASD initially said Tiger Woods was extricated from his vehicle with "the jaws of life."



An LA County Fire Department spokesperson said "jaws of life" weren't needed and "basically what they did was they broke the windshield out." — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) February 23, 2021

Support for Tiger Woods is pouring in from fellow golfers and celebrities

Fellow golfers Justin Thomas, Jack Nicklaus and Justin Rose offered their support and prayers to Tiger Woods and hoped for his speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend. — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021

Actress and producer Jada Pinket Smith, who met Tiger Woods a day prior, also had words of support for the golfer.

Advertisement

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

This isn't the first time that Tiger Woods has been involved in a car accident. The golfer has previously crashed his car in 2009 and was arrested by the police in 2017 when he was found unconscious in the driver's seat. The charges were later dropped when Woods agreed to do community service and pay the fine.