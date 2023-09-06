“Fight in the moment” – Jonathan Di Bella explains why he doesn’t chase knockouts

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is as calm and calculated as can be in and out the circle.

One of the most graceful and technical strikers in the world today is back at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, as he defends his crown for the first time against the gutsy Danial Williams in the promotion’s return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

His challenger ‘Mini T’, of course, is known primarily as a headhunter with dynamite in his fists. No doubt the Australian-Thai will once again look for the knockout in a bid to usurp Di Bella from his throne.

While the Canadian-Italian world champion will also be looking to collect a $50,000 performance bonus with a slick finish, he won’t put himself in a compromising predicament just to get it.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella expressed his career mantra of letting knockouts come naturally:

“Knockouts come. You’ve just got to do your combinations and fight in the moment, and if it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’ve just got to be exciting and give a good show.”

Undefeated in 11 career bouts, Di Bella left a good first impression on the ONE audience with a breathtaking promotional debut at ONE 162 last year.

The 27-year-old tactician was handed the daunting task of halting the Zhang Peimian hype train, which he accomplished with flying colors.

‘Fighting Rooster’ was aggressive from the opening bell to the final horn, but Di Bella stayed patient and picked his shots masterfully.

Once the Chinese fireball slowed down in the fifth round, Di Bella floored him with a brilliant left high kick and took home the belt via a dominant unanimous decision win.

Will his methodical approach power him to another victory at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video? October can’t come soon enough.

ONE Championship’s Amazon cards air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.