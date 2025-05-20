"Fight Paddy Pimblett" - Fans react to Justin Gaethje reportedly being upset about Charles Oliveira getting next title shot against Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje is seemingly displeased that Charles Oliveira got the next title fight against Ilia Topuria. After securing a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in their rematch at UFC 313 in March, Gaethje was targeting a third shot at the undisputed lightweight title against reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

Ad

However, earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Makhachev will be vacating his title. As a result, Oliveira and Topuria are set to face off for the vacant 155-pound championship in the main event of UFC 317, scheduled for June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Trending

According to a recent report by Championship Rounds, UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed on his podcast that 'The Highlight' feels overlooked and believes he had a stronger claim to the title shot than Oliveira.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to Gaethje’s apparent frustration over not receiving the next title shot with mixed responses. Many argued that the former interim champion lacked the necessary win streak to warrant an immediate title challenge, while others suggested he should face other top contenders before earning another shot at the belt.

One fan wrote:

"Fight Paddy Pimblett."

Another wrote:

"Everyone thinks they deserve to fight for a belt with 1 win nowadays."

Ad

Another commented:

"Most entitled fighter on roster besides Colby (Covington)."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @ChampRDS on X.

'The Highlight' has gone 4-3 in his last seven outings, with two of those defeats coming in title bouts, first against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and later against Oliveira at UFC 274.

Ad

Justin Gaethje's manager says his fighter deserves the next title shot after UFC 317

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Justin Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asserted that ‘The Highlight’ remains next in line for a title shot. He emphasized that Gaethje rightfully deserves to face the winner of the vacant lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira:

Ad

"I think Justin Gaethje's the No. 1 contender. He was supposed to fight Dan Hooker, and Hooker didn't show up. He stepped up for the company, fought Rafael Fiziev, and I think he should wait and fight the winner. That's what I think he should do, but in reality, this game leaves people behind, and I don't want this game to leave him behind. If it makes sense, Justin will fight. Justin is afraid of no one. He will fight anyone."

Ad

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (14:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.