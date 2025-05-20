"Fight Paddy Pimblett" - Fans react to Justin Gaethje reportedly being upset about Charles Oliveira getting next title shot against Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje is seemingly displeased that Charles Oliveira got the next title fight against Ilia Topuria. After securing a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in their rematch at UFC 313 in March, Gaethje was targeting a third shot at the undisputed lightweight title against reigning champion Islam Makhachev.
However, earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Makhachev will be vacating his title. As a result, Oliveira and Topuria are set to face off for the vacant 155-pound championship in the main event of UFC 317, scheduled for June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to a recent report by Championship Rounds, UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed on his podcast that 'The Highlight' feels overlooked and believes he had a stronger claim to the title shot than Oliveira.
Fans reacted to Gaethje’s apparent frustration over not receiving the next title shot with mixed responses. Many argued that the former interim champion lacked the necessary win streak to warrant an immediate title challenge, while others suggested he should face other top contenders before earning another shot at the belt.
"Fight Paddy Pimblett."
"Everyone thinks they deserve to fight for a belt with 1 win nowadays."
"Most entitled fighter on roster besides Colby (Covington)."
'The Highlight' has gone 4-3 in his last seven outings, with two of those defeats coming in title bouts, first against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and later against Oliveira at UFC 274.
Justin Gaethje's manager says his fighter deserves the next title shot after UFC 317
During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Justin Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asserted that ‘The Highlight’ remains next in line for a title shot. He emphasized that Gaethje rightfully deserves to face the winner of the vacant lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira:
"I think Justin Gaethje's the No. 1 contender. He was supposed to fight Dan Hooker, and Hooker didn't show up. He stepped up for the company, fought Rafael Fiziev, and I think he should wait and fight the winner. That's what I think he should do, but in reality, this game leaves people behind, and I don't want this game to leave him behind. If it makes sense, Justin will fight. Justin is afraid of no one. He will fight anyone."
