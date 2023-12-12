“Fight of the year” - Fans show their appreciation for Jo Nattawut’s barnburner against Luke Lessei

The featherweight Muay Thai fight between Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17, which went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 8, has lived up to the expectations of fans.

Before the fight, many anticipated that it was going to be an all-time classic bout featuring the veteran and the rising star, and surely they delivered and even exceeded that expectation by putting up an all-out war.

Eventually, ‘Smokin’ Jo got the nod from the judges with a unanimous decision win to get back in the win column and snap his three-fight losing streak. Due to his incredible performance, the Thai superstar received a lot of positive messages from fans.

Through his Instagram post after the fight, platform users and fans @shanefazen, @molloyperu, @antoine_pinto, @jademarrisaofficial, @timebombtonna, @chris_phenom, and @cb1kr88 showed their appreciation for Nattawut’s brilliant work by commenting:

“Thank you for an EXCELLENT performance, you two 👏”

“What a fight!! Fight of the year! 🔥🔥”

“Not just good fight bro! 😂 AMAZING FIGHT!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Amazing fight! 🔥”

“Amazing fight mate!”

“Great win Jo. You showed your veteran skill 👏👏👏🔥”

“Amazing fight! Best I have ever seen!”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Jo Nattawut expected to climb up the rankings after win against Luke Lessei

Following this great showing against a young up-and-coming star in Lessei, Nattawut is expected to climb up the rankings of the featherweight Muay Thai division and inch closer toward a possible world title shot.

After all, he was able to push the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai to full three rounds in their kickboxing match in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, where he stepped in on days’ notice to fight him inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This might be Nattawut’s last challenge for a world title, as he is now nearing the tail end of his pro career at 34 years old. He improved his record in the world’s largest martial arts organization to six wins (with three TKO/KOs).

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.