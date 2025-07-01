Fighter attacked by Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis during Tuff-N-Uff 145 event addresses incident: "They started laughing at me"

An MMA fighter recently opened up about an incident involving Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis at the Tuff-N-Uff 145 event on Sunday in Las Vegas, where the two UFC fighters attacked him after becoming enraged. The person admitted to feeling mocked by Strickland and Curtis, which led to the entire incident.

Ad

For context, undefeated fighter Luis Hernandez improved his professional record to 6-0 after defeating Strickland's teammate Miles Hunsinger at Tuff-N-Uff 145 via a second-round submission victory. Following his win, Hernandez made an aggressive gesture toward Strickland and Curtis with a crotch chop, prompting them to storm into the cage and confront him. The former UFC champion became extremely angry and threw several punches at Hernandez.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Hernandez offered his thoughts on the entire incident, which quickly went viral on the internet.

''I don’t want to go too crazy on details, but I noticed they looked at me and they laughed. They said something, I think he said something to one of the other corner men, I know it’s like three of them. They said something and they started laughing at me. And I was like, man, I’m not a joke. I believe I am the real deal. I’ve got 11 fights, six pro fight finishes now and five finishes in amateur...and I was like, 'Oh, OK, you’re going to laugh at me? I’m going to get the last laugh.'''

Ad

Check out Luis Hernandez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luis Hernandez says he won't press charges against Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis

In the aforementioned interview with MMA Fighting, Luis Hernandez indicated that he is ready to move on, as the 28-year-old doesn't harbor any anger toward Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis.

Hernandez expressed his admiration for Strickland and the Xtreme Couture team, saying:

''I hope the commission does not... like they even asked me, ‘Hey, you’re gonna press charges?’ I’m like, ‘What? No.’ I would never want anything to happen to these guys because I actually like them, and I hope they watch this. I have nothing against Sean, nothing against Chris, nothing against Xtreme Couture. I like those guys.''

As for Strickland, he failed to reclaim his middleweight title after suffering a unanimous decision defeat in a rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Curtis is on a two-fight losing streak, the most recent being a third-round knockout loss to Roman Kopylov at UFC Vegas 101.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.