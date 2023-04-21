Fighters and fans alike in awe of Demetrious Johnson’s slick ground technique

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the history of mixed martial arts.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has proven it time and time again throughout his nearly two-decade-long combat sports career. He’ll attempt to do so once again on May 5 when he returns to the circle to defend his ONE flyweight world championship against division rival Adriano Moraes.

The duo will close out their trilogy in the ‘Mile High City’ as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited U.S. debut.

With the highly anticipated headliner just weeks away, the promotion looks back at some of the best moments from their series so far, including an especially slick transition on the mat from the current flyweight titleholder.

"Mighty Mouse" doesn't miss an opportunity 😤 Can Demetrious Johnson pick up the decisive victory in his World Title rubber match against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video?

Watch the full clip below:

Fans on Instagram marveled at the incredible transition Demetrious Johnson put on display in the above clip, commenting:

tomdeblass: "This was amazing timing. He knew exactly when the legs opened."

la_re_key: "He's so good to watch. Timing, technique, stamina and style. He's needs a good rival. Him and Henry should have done one more."

liam_flanagan_: "DJs timing and presence of mind when under stress is next level. MMA Goat"

joshcpmma: "Mighty mouse is one of the absolute best fighters that ever existed. He's also an incredibly awesome human being"

For Adriano Moraes, ONE Fight 10 could represent his last opportunity to become ONE flyweight world champion. Having reclaimed the title an unprecedented three times already, Moraes will likely solidify his claim as the greatest flyweight fighter of all time with another win over Demetrious Johnson. However, if he comes up short, it will bring an end to his ONE world title aspirations.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes