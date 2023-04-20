Demetrious Johnson details thought process after his loss to Adriano Moraes in 2021

Demetrious Johnson didn’t allow the loss against Adriano Moraes to affect him.

In April 2021, Johnson was looking to cash in his ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix title for the ONE flyweight world championship. The only thing standing in his way was Adriano Moraes, an 8x world champion. At ONE on TNT 1, ‘Mikinho’ shocked the MMA world by becoming the first fighter to knock out ‘Mighty Mouse.’

Ahead of their trilogy fight on May 5, Johnson did an interview with Sports Illustrated. ONE Championship posted this quote on Instagram about the loss to Moraes:

“I didn’t let the loss affect me. I needed to take care of my family and get back in there. I’ve been the best for many, many years. I know how good I am. This fight is a culmination of many years of hard work. Headlining the very first Prime Video event in the U.S. I’m going to put on a show. I plan on blowing the roof off.”

After losing against Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson made history by defeating Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules bout at ONE X. In the meantime, Moraes defended his throne against Yuya Wakamatsu. In August 2022, the flyweight greats met again, with ‘Mighty Mouse’ avenging his loss to become the new ONE flyweight world champion.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The hype has continued building in North America, leading to the 1stBank Center in Colorado being sold out. For those that can’t attend in person, the event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

