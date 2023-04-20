Look back at Adriano Moraes’ inspiring story of struggle and triumph ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Adriano Moraes is accustomed to competing under the brightest lights, but he will take this to new levels for his next bout at ONE Fight Night 10.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. With an absolutely stacked card lined up, this historic night will end with a main event befitting of the occasion, as Moraes faces ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson for a third time.

Moraes is no stranger to big world championship rematches. Whilst he may have lost his second fight with Johnson, the Brazilian has a history of reclaiming the flyweight world championship after losing it.

After making the biggest statement of his career by becoming the first man to finish ‘Mighty Mouse’ in their first encounter, he will look to become the first man to hold two wins over the future Hall of Famer next time out.

Despite all of the success in his career, life for Moraes didn’t start out with fame and fortune. He is used to battling through tough times and that has built him into the resilient fighter that you now see inside the circle.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, ONE Championship posted a series of images and quotes taken from a recent YouTube video in which the Brazilian spoke about his upbringing.

After being abandoned by his birth mother at a young age, Moraes grew up as an orphan before being adopted by his mother who motivates him to achieve great things so he can give back to her.

Check out the posts for yourself below:

Moraes ends the talk of his background with the quote:

“I did everything for her, and I will continue to do everything for her”

Adriano Moraes will look for revenge against Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10, as he looks to reclaim the flyweight world championship.

The entire card on May 5 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

