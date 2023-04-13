Fighters and fans alike show Kade and Tye Ruotolo some love for their historic grappling achievements

At the young age of 20, Kade and Tye Ruotolo have already achieved more in the sport than most athletes could ever dream of in their entire careers.

Last year, Kade became the youngest ADCC world champion, while just recently, Tye was declared the youngest International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) world champion in history.

The prodigious twins posted about this rare feat on Instagram:

"Youngest Blackbelt IBJJF World Champion & Youngest ADCC World Champion Thanks to everyone who supports us #youngestveteran #natty #roots"

ADCC World Championship is often considered the "Olympics of submission grappling" as it pits various grapplers regardless of background to determine who truly is the best in the world. IBJJF is the largest and most prestigious tournament body for the sport of Brazilian Jiujitsu, founded in 2002. Becoming the youngest world champion in either organization is a feat only reserved for legends.

Fans and fellow athletes alike have been expressing their congratulatory messages to the Ruotolo brothers in the comments section:

Comments on Kade and Tye Ruotolo's recent world records

13-time BJJ world champion and ONE heavyweight fighter, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, expressed his excitement:

"🔥🔥🔥 yeah boyzzz , 🙌👏🏼👏🏼"

Fellow ONE submission grappler and former world champion, Renato Canuto, also congratulated the Ruotolos:

"Congrats boys 🔥👏"

Jiujitsu and MMA legend Rafael Lovato Jr. said it best, however:

"History Makers & True Martial Artists"

Last year, Kade Ruotolo blasted through the -77kg category in ADCC while Tye Ruotolo ended at silver in the IBJJF world championships.

However, as of recent events, that year's IBJJF gold medalist, Mica Galvao, got suspended for PEDs and was subsequently stripped off his world title. This automatically promoted Tye Ruotolo to the gold medal and the youngest man to ever hold such a title.

On May 5th at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Tye Ruotolo will look to make history yet again. The newly-crowned IBJJF world champion will attempt to become the first man to submit the reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. The two will clash in a middleweight submission grappling match on the lead card of the Colorado card.

ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

