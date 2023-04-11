Fighters and fans around the globe are listing their favorite ONE Championship knockouts, including Demetrious Johnson's TKO over Adriano Moraes last year.

ONE Championship puts on some of the best combat sports events on Earth, highlighted by world-class talent including but not limited to the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Anatoly Malykhin, Aung La N Sang, and Superbon Singha Mawynn, amongst others.

Check out fighters and fans list their favorite ONE Championship knockouts:

"ONE has no shortage of insane finishes 😳 What's your FAVORITE knockout from the Circle? 💥⁠"

@murad_ramazanovmma commented: @anmalykhin 💯💥💥

@reecelightning91 added: Any of @aunglansang 🙌🙌🙌

@petr_yan wrote: @anmalykhin ⚡️let’s go

@majin_boone_ typed: Mighty mouse's comeback knee. It was the stuff of legend

@superboy_8blade posted: Superbon vs Petrosyan 🔥🔥🔥

@thisisabell stated: liam harrison vs muangthai, and martin nguyen's overhand right always gets me🔥

Demetrious Johnson looking forward to being a father after retiring, doesn't want kids to do MMA

Demetrious Johnson has admitted that he is nearing the conclusion of his fighting career. He recently told Fox 13 Seattle that he's looking forward to being a more involved father post-retirement:

“I don’t know. But for me, I love being a father,” Johnson said. “That’s the first and foremost thing that’s very important to me. My kids are getting older, they just had their jiu-jitsu tournament this morning so I was there all day. I can see myself, Father time just pulling me away from fighting. We’ll see. Right now I’m 36. Got this big fight with Adriano [Moraes]. We’ll get to this and we’ll see what’s next.”

'Mighty Mouse' added:

“No, I would not encourage my kids to do MMA. They train [jiu-jitsu] right now, but I think as a fighter they would make more money in a career that pays six figures than trying to make it in the cage.”

Despite retirement being on the horizon, the ONE flyweight world champion is solely focused on defeating Adriano Moraes in their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Make sure to watch ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to see Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes put an end to their historic rivalry, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

