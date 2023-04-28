Fighters and fans show Aung La N Sang love after sparring session with Gilbert Burns

At ONE Fight Night 10, Aung La N Sang is back and in search of his third consecutive win inside the Circle when he faces Fan Rong . After a few outings that produced mixed results and a struggle for consistency, the former double champion seems to have hit his stride again.

With consecutive back-to-back first-round finishes over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao, Aung La is now one step away from putting himself back into title contention in the middleweight division.

Despite his huge fanbase in Asia, ‘The Burmese Python’ will not be traveling across the world for this upcoming contest. Instead, he is hoping to bring his friends, family, and supporters with him to the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Training outside the United States at one of the top gyms in the world, Kill Cliff FC in Florida, under the eye of Henri Hooft, Aung La N Sang now has a home away from home.

In a photo posted from his last training session ahead of the fight, Aung La revealed that he has been working alongside UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. The latter is preparing for his own fight on the same weekend as ONE Fight Night 10:

“Last sparring session done. ✅

Next week we fight. ⚔️”

Vicente Luque:

“War time 🔥🔥🔥”

John Wayne Parr:

“Excited for fight week mate. See you soon.”

noahsharman13:

“2 of my all time favorite fighters. Love to see it 🙌”

ips_bodyguard:

“Happy you guys are connected and could share your knowledge and experiences

Full support for next week champ 💪”

The day before Gilbert Burns faces Belal Muhammad at UFC 288, Aung La N Sang will take on Fan Rong at the sold-out ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

