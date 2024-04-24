"Fighters need to protect each other" - Former UFC champion lauds Justin Gaethje for not rushing his return following UFC 300

Justin Gaethje was in action on the historic UFC 300 card but unfortunately for him, he was on the receiving end of one of the most iconic KOs of all time.

Towards the end of his fight with Max Holloway for the BMF title, he moved to the center upon Holloway's request, and the two threw caution to the wind and threw everything they had at each other.

Unfortunately for 'The Highlight,' his strikes didn't land while one of 'Blessed's' strikes caught him clean, rendering him unconscious on the canvas. In the aftermath of the fight, Justin Gaethje has now said that he will take his time to recover, and won't rush back into action any time soon.

Gaethje told MMA Hangout:

"Metaphorically, I could be ready tomorrow, but physically, I do want to take care of myself. I do think that repeated concussions, with me going to sleep like that, me receiving that shot, it would be foolish for me to jump back into training anytime before 180 days... I think six months, at least, before I get back to taking any shots" [h/t - MMA Fighting]

His quote was compiled into a screenshot and posted to Instagram by MMA Fighting, and in the comments section, fellow UFC fighter and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"Love this. Self-care. Fighters need to protect each other so we can all have longevity AFTER fighting."

Justin Gaethje takes to X to congratulate Max Holloway, says he is fine after brutal KO loss

Following his UFC 300 defeat to Max Holloway, 'The Highlight' took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate his opponent and assure his fans that he is doing fine. He wrote:

"I’m in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BlessedMMA you’re a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus #ufc300."

On the night, Gaethje truly lived up to his moniker - 'The Highlight' as he, alongside Holloway, put on one of the most epic fights in UFC history, with a finish to match.

