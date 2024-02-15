"Fighting chose me" - Former Bellator champ AJ McKee details how he was "destined" to be a fighter

AJ McKee recently opened up on his fighting career and detailed what factors led to him going down that path of becoming an MMA fighter.

The former Bellator featherweight champion and Grand Prix winner is a second-generation MMA fighter, as his father and coach, Antonio, also had a lengthy career. In the latest episode of 'Fight Camp Confidential', 'The Mercenary' mentioned that being around the sport at a young age and being in a family of fighters made him destined to be one himself. He said:

"When you grow up in a household full of fighters and you wake up in the morning in chokeholds, you feel destined for it [fighting]. My grandfather...he was a left-handed boxer. My father grew up boxing...My entire life's been a fight in the first breath...I'm fighting just to survive, just to be the best that I could be...I didn't choose fighting, fighting chose me."

McKee has had an excellent career so far. He is a former Bellator featherweight champion and Grand Prix winner, with only one loss on his record. He has since bounced back from his lone career loss by winning three consecutive bouts.

AJ McKee vs. Clay Collard: head-to-head records

AJ McKee will look to continue his winning streak at lightweight as he clashes with Clay Collard at the milestone PFL vs. Bellator event, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 24.

McKee boasts a 21-1 MMA record that includes wins over the likes of Spike Carlyle, Rizin lightweight champion Roberto 'Satoshi' de Souza, and Bellator featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire. A decisive win over 'Cassius' could possibly secure him a Bellator lightweight title shot.

Collard, on the other hand, also has an impressive MMA record and has been among the PFL's top 155-pounders. Despite his most recent loss, he has a 21-11-1 MMA record and has wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Shane Burgos, and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Poster for Collard vs McKee [Image courtesy: @BellatorMMA - X]