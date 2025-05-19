"Filipino fans are crazy" - Denice Zamboanga dreams of headlining first world title defense at home

It's been a while since ONE Championship held an event in the Philippines, and newly minted ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga wants to bring the promotion back to her home turf.

In a recent interview with Nick Atkin, Zamboanga said that she would love the idea of her headlining a card with ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio in Manila to highlight the passion of Filipino fans.

"Yes, of course. It's the first time that we have both female and male champions at the same time, especially here in Philippines. Can we do that ONE Championship in Manila again? Filipino fans are crazy. They're different."

Check out Denice Zamboanga's interview below:

The last time the world's largest martial arts organization visited the Philippines was in December 2022, when they had back-to-back cards with ONE on Prime Video 5 and ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Zamboanga was part of the ONE on Prime Video 5-card, where she earned a hard-fought split decision win over Lin Heqin to electrify the home crowd.

Denice Zamboanga vows to showcase best version of herself in potential trilogy with Ham Seo Hee

Now that she has been elevated as the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion following Stamp Fairtex's injury that forced her to relinquish the championship belt, Denice Zamboanga is open to face her South Korean rival Ham Seo Hee.

Zamboanga said that if a third meeting were to happen between her and Ham Seo, it would be a completely different story because of the improvements she's made to her game. She told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"That was a long time ago, and the Denice that she fought the last time is different from the Denice that you're talking to me now. If I'm going to face her, it will be a totally different fight. So, I don't care if I face her. But that Denice she fought before is not the Denice that she will face when we fight."

