Denice Zamboanga ready to flip the script vs Ham Seo Hee if trilogy materializes: "It will be a totally different fight"

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga will be happy to prove that the third time could well be the charm in her bid to pull one back against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Before assembling her active four-fight win streak—against Lin Heqin, Julie Mezabarba, Noelle Grandjean, and Alyona Rassohyna—the Filipino warrior suffered the first setbacks of her career in back-to-back matches against the third-ranked divisional contender.

"That was a long time ago, and the Denice that she fought the last time is different from the Denice that you're talking to now," the 28-year-old told Nick Atkin.

She doubled down on her opinion, saying:

"If I'm going to face her, it will be a totally different fight. So, I don't care if I face her. But that Denice that she fought before is not the Denice that she will face when we fight."

Though her flaws were clear for all to see in their rematch at ONE X in March 2022, many felt 'The Menace' deserved to get her hand raised during their first fight. Unfortunately, Ham walked away with the split decision win.

Denice Zamboanga says there's another likely challenger to atomweight throne

A trilogy against Ham Seo Hee is plausible, with Stamp recovering from another injury and Ham ready to tango on the global stage.

But per Denice Zamboanga, in-form Japanese starlet Ayaka Miura deserves a shot at her 26 pounds of gold more than any female warriors in the 115-pound division.

"She's very active. I think that's one of her advantages. For me, it's a challenge because we are both good at grappling, but at the same time, she knows how to handle a fighter like me. So, I think it will be a big challenge for me."

Like Zamboanga, Miura rides a four-fight winning streak in the promotion with three submission victories over Ritu Phogat, Meng Bo, Macarena Aragon, and one by decision over Itsuki Hirata.

