Filipino star Jeremy Pacatiw says he'll "get closer to a title shot" with a win over Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in Bangkok

Fifth-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw hopes to not only defeat Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 29. He wants his fourth-ranked spot, too, and close in on an elusive world title shot.

The Lions Nation MMA representative is back in action inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, March 7.

There, he looks to swap positions with the Mongolian slugger, become only the second fighter to beat him under the ONE banner, and move closer to a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Ahead of fight night, 'The Juggernaut' told The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin:

"Yeah, if I'm able to beat him, I'll have the chance to go up in the rankings and get closer to the title shot."

Watch Jeremy Pacatiw's full interview here:

World title ambitions aside, the explosive Filipino talent perhaps wants a chance to settle the score against the only man who prevented him from a victory inside the Circle, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Though the 28-year-old started the stronger of the two in their ONE: Full Circle battle in February 2022, the Brazilian fighter dashed Jeremy Pacatiw's hopes of making it back-to-back wins with a knee to the midsection at the 97-second mark of their tie.

Jeremy Pacatiw and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu's road to ONE Fight Night 29

Since that loss to Andrade, all has been smooth sailing for the martial arts star from the Philippines.

He's stunned two opponents in succession via submission, Myanmar's Tial Thang and Chinese sensation Wang Shuo, heading into ONE Fight Night 29.

Baatarkhuu carries a similar two-fight winning streak ahead of this bantamweight MMA showdown inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The 36-year-old Team Tungaa representative forced a tap from Aaron Canarte with his trademark kimura at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January.

In August last year, he stunned Filipino upstart Carlo Bumina-ang with a buzzer-beating arm-triangle choke.

ONE Fight Night 29 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

