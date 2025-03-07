Allycia Hellen Rodrigues's confidence unshaken for Marie McManamon war at ONE Fight Night 29: "I will win"

Reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is determined to leave the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with the gold around her waist on Friday, March 7.

Ahead of her third defense of the throne at ONE Fight Night 29, the mom-champ addressed the year-long layoff she underwent and how it has only better prepared her to break the heart of the debuting Marie McManamon in an interview with The Bangkok Post.

She declared:

"Yeah, like one year. But I feel so good. I feel so good right now. I train a lot and I'm so happy to be back, and 100 percent I will win."

Check out the entire interview below:

Rodrigues last competed at ONE Fight Night 20 in March of last year against ISKA atomweight K-1 champion Cristina Morales in defense of the crown.

Like her previous efforts inside the Circle, the Brazilian star produced a bell-to-bell domination of Morales to retain 26 pounds of women's atomweight Muay Thai gold via unanimous decision.

Despite her confidence, Rodrigues cannot afford to take McManamon lightly, as her proven championship-winning pedigree could cut Rodrigues' reign short.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues addressed her disadvantage against Marie McManamon in training camp

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues fully understands that the 5-foot-4 Marie McManamon will be looking to maximize her physical gifts when they clash at ONE Fight Night 29.

However, the 26-year-old has prepared for such an occurrence during training camp.

In an interview with the world's largest martial arts promotion, the Phuket Fight Club representative stated:

"For me, it's crucial not to lose my distance because she's very tall. So we did an excellent job with boxing and leg kicks, but also full Muay Thai."

ONE Fight Night 29 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

