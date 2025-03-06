“She’s very tall” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals what she must look out for against lanky challenger Marie McManamon

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil knows what she's up against this weekend when she faces ONE Championship newcomer Marie McManamon.

The Irish-English McManamon trains at Knowlesy Academy alongside the likes of multi-division world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, and she is widely considered the UK's best female fighter.

This weekend, Rodrigues will put her coveted gold on the line in McManamon's promotional debut, and the Brazilian has studied her opponent diligently.

Rodrigues told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"For me, it’s crucial not to lose my distance because she’s very tall. So we did an excellent job with boxing and leg kicks, but also full Muay Thai."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will step back inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend when she puts her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Irish-English standout Marie McManamon.

The two will throw down in the main event at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says close bond with sister has powered her to great heights: "We are very united"

Reigning atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shares a close bond with her sister Andressa, a fellow fighter, and she says this relationship has strengthened her throughout her career.

Rodrigues talked about her sister with ONE Championship:

"We are very united. She was always more intense than me, but we always got along really well. We have always been a family, she much more so than me, because I’m a little more relaxed. But we have always been very much a family."

