  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “She’s very tall” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals what she must look out for against lanky challenger Marie McManamon

“She’s very tall” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals what she must look out for against lanky challenger Marie McManamon

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 06, 2025 08:30 GMT
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Marie McManamon - Photo by ONE Championship
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Marie McManamon - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil knows what she's up against this weekend when she faces ONE Championship newcomer Marie McManamon.

Ad

The Irish-English McManamon trains at Knowlesy Academy alongside the likes of multi-division world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, and she is widely considered the UK's best female fighter.

This weekend, Rodrigues will put her coveted gold on the line in McManamon's promotional debut, and the Brazilian has studied her opponent diligently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rodrigues told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"For me, it’s crucial not to lose my distance because she’s very tall. So we did an excellent job with boxing and leg kicks, but also full Muay Thai."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will step back inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend when she puts her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Irish-English standout Marie McManamon.

Ad

The two will throw down in the main event at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says close bond with sister has powered her to great heights: "We are very united"

Reigning atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shares a close bond with her sister Andressa, a fellow fighter, and she says this relationship has strengthened her throughout her career.

Ad

Rodrigues talked about her sister with ONE Championship:

"We are very united. She was always more intense than me, but we always got along really well. We have always been a family, she much more so than me, because I’m a little more relaxed. But we have always been very much a family."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी