"Filmed a dead body for views" - Bradley Martyn slams Logan Paul with scathing remarks, questions relationship with brother Jake Paul amidst KSI drama

YouTuber Bradley Martyn recently made headlines after claiming that he can beat Nate Diaz in a street fight. Martyn's comments irritated Logan Paul, whose brother Jake is set to face the former UFC star in a boxing match next month, leading to a back-and-forth exchange between the pair.

Martyn took to Twitter to criticize the elder Paul brother for a variety of issues while extending an offer to fight 'The Maverick' without cameras, stating:

"Logan Paul talking about clicks n views and I'm lame. This coming from the guy who filmed a dead body for views & all of a sudden I’m reaching for views? The same reason u even call me out is for the same purpose…VIEWS. In your own words…“To promote my fight coming up”. But when I did it in my content I’m lame?"

Martyn continued:

"Also to defend ur brother, your the guy who at every turn with KSl you don't have his back and you own brother even feels as though u don’t.. & that’s from his own words, me wanting to see someone get memed and liking someone can both co-exist. AND speaking about clicks and views, fk all that, come to my gym no cameras no content..we can just fight in front of zoo culture."

Check out Bradley Martyn's tweet to Logan Paul below:

While Martyn initially claimed that he could defeat Nate Diaz in a street fight due to his massive size advantage, he later admitted that he was trolling. The Stockton native will face Jake Paul in a ten-round boxing match on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

What did Logan Paul say about Bradley Martyn?

Logan Paul took to his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, to call out Bradley Martyn for claiming he could beat Nate Diaz in a street fight. The social media personality turned wrestler stated:

"I got to say something about Bradley. I think you’re getting lame. I think you’re getting lame as a person or a person who’s either searching for clicks... Even the way you're talking about street fighting Nate. Bro, you're not gonna beat Nate Diaz in a street fight... Bradley, you go to be humbled... I will invite you to Puerto Rico to spar with me to be humbled."

Check out Logan Paul's full comments on Bradley Martyn below:

While both Paul and Martyn have called each other out, it is currently unclear whether they will fight down the line.