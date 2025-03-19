"Find his weaknesses and take him down" - Marat Grigorian plotting his path to destructive finish vs. Kaito Ono at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian is planning to not only win against Kaito Ono in their featherweight kickboxing clash on March 23 at ONE 172 in front of his home fans at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, but also potentially score a knockout finish.

Grigorian discussed this intention during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, as he said:

"That's the point, of course. That is always my goal - knockout. I will work on that, try to find his weaknesses and to take him down."

The former three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion guns for his second consecutive win following his second-round knockout win over Abdelalo Zahidi last December 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 92.

Additionally, the Armenian striking superstar wants to make another run for the world title after coming up short in March 2023 at ONE X against Superbon and August 2023 against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13.

Marat Grigorian identifies the biggest asset Kaito Ono will bring for the match at ONE 172

The Hemmers Gym representative is not downplaying the lack of experience that Ono has competing on the global stage since this will be his promotional debut under the world's largest martial arts organization.

In fact, Marat Grigorian has identified the biggest strength of the 27-year-old Japanese star and stated that he will be cautious of it. He revealed this during his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"He is fast, he is tall. Uses his distance very well. Ono has good calf kicks, good knees. He is dangerous in his own way, especially when you let him do his thing. I don't think he has a lot of power. He is just fast."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per view. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

