“He will know how to score points” - Marat Grigorian sees Rodtang dominating Takeru in Saitama blockbuster at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will get his hand raised with a dominant showing inside the Saitama Super Arena. That's according to Armenian striker Marat Grigorian.

The former longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion crosses paths with Takeru Segawa in the ONE 172 main event this Sunday, March 23.

Their hotly anticipated meeting will be contested for five rounds in the flyweight kickboxing bracket.

In an exclusive pre-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Grigorian explained why he sees 'The Iron Man' crushing Takeru's dream of making it back-to-back wins inside the circle:

"His power as always. He doesn’t get tired. He also has a good chin, and he will know how to score points against Takeru. [I’m] very excited to see how it will go."

Rodtang and Takeru looks to get off to a flyer in 2025

Rodtang will be hunting for a third successive victory under the ONE banner after getting his hand raised against Denis Puric and Jacob Smith last year.

Before his impressive wins over both guys, 'The Iron Man' suffered a unanimous decision loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9, who will be in action at ONE 172 in a world title unification tie against Nabil Anane.

It won't be an easy assignment for the Thai, but he has been waiting for this moment for a long time and he'll be out to produce fireworks alongside Takeru inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena this Sunday.

In the opposite corner, 'The Natural Born Krusher' is out to extend his winning streak to two after a second-round KO of Myanmar bruiser Thant Zin in September last year.

As for Grigorian, the fighting pride of Hemmers Gym dukes it out alongside promotional newcomer Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing tiff on the same card.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

