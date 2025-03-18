Rodtang shares his dream ending for Takeru fight at ONE 172 in Saitama: "Win by knockout for the bonus"

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently revealed that apart from beating Takeru Segawa in their super fight at ONE 172 on March 23 in front of his home fans at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, he is gunning for the coveted $50,000 bonus.

Rodtang revealed this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, where he proclaimed:

"I want everyone to wait and stay tuned. If I have a chance to win by knockout. I want to win by knockout for the bonus."

'The Iron Man' wants to extend his win streak to three after previously beating Denis Puric and Jacob Smith in June 2024 and November 2024, respectively.

Furthermore, Rodtang is looking to keep his kickboxing record perfect under the world's largest martial arts organization, as he currently holds a 3-0 win-loss card.

Rodtang keeping his diet in check ahead of megafight with Takeru at ONE 172

The Jitmuangnon Gym-affiliated athlete also told ONE Championship during the same interview that he has been following a strict diet backed by his nutritionist ahead of his match with 'The Natural Born Crusher.'

Rodtang is also receiving extra help from sports science to ensure that he will not repeat the same weight miss he had from his previous match against Jacob Smith last November 2024 at ONE 169, as he stated:

"I had to force myself to eat properly. The food the nutritionist gave me each meal that came in small portions, but I ate all three meals as he ordered. As time passed, I didn't feel hungry anymore. I could train normally without feeling hungry and sleep well. And I also received sports science assistance from BDMS Hospital."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

