"Finna be a hood classic" - Renato Moicano's interview with MMA Guru breaks the internet

After defeating Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85, Renato Moicano raised eyebrows with his post-fight callout of the social media personality known as MMA Guru.

Moicano's callout of the YouTuber went largely unnoticed due to the content the rest of his two-minute speech was filled with. He appeared to be upset at the YouTuber for predicting a Dober twin pre-fight.

Moicano recently shocked fans by announcing a collaboration with the MMA Guru on his YouTube channel. The lightweight made true on the announcement, releasing a conversation with the fan on his Money Moicano YouTube channel on Feb. 9.

Despite the hostility Moicano showed in his post-fight interview, the conversation was fairly cordial with the two simply discussing hot topics within the sport. Moicano chose to interview the content creator as well, questioning his backstory as a fan and the development of his online persona.

Anticipating the video's release, one fan said the interview was going to be a 'hood classic.'

Fan reacting to Renato Moicano's YouTube video [via the Money Moicano YouTube channel]

Many fans were vastly impressed by Moicano's skills as an interviewer and show host, particularly with the Brazilian having English as his second language. Some suggested that he remain active in MMA media following his retirement due to his skills as a content creator and entertainer.

Other fans' comments read:

"Bro English is his second language and he is a fighter not a journalist. Moicano deserves huge props for this interview in my opinion he did really well asking good questions and going back and forth."

"Moicano is hilarious hope he remains around the sport even after he retires from fighting cause the guy is a natural on the mic"

"We need monthly UFC GM interviews. Guru Moicano 2024"

"Halfway through and no 'f*** you my friend.' I'm very disappointed"

Fan reactions to Renato Moicano and the MMA Guru's conversation [via the Money Moicano YouTube channel]

Renato Moicano calls for Paddy Pimblett as UFC 300 main event

Despite climbing the lightweight rankings in recent years, Renato Moicano's best work has arguably been done on social media.

Not long after his win over Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85, Moicano tweeted his thoughts on the immediate future of his recent opponent. Playing the role of matchmaker on X/Twitter, Moicano called for Dober to face Paddy Pimblett in his next outing.

Following Pimblett's reply to the suggestion, Moicano tweeted a response suggesting the fight headline UFC 300.

Though Dober showed interest in the matchup, Pimblett appeared to look past the American, instead calling for a fight with Moicano. Pimblett last fought at UFC 296, taking down Tony Ferguson with a unanimous decision win.