Firefight alert: Itsuki Hirata and Ayaka Miura to throw down at ONE 165

Japanese fight fans get to witness warriors of their own when Itsuki Hirata and Ayaka Miura battle in a featured atomweight MMA showdown at ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru next month.

ONE 165, which will take place on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, will mark the promotion’s return to Japan after nearly five years and part of its push to begin 2024 with a bang.

Itsuki Hirata is looking to bounce back after absorbing a loss by unanimous decision at the hands of South Korean Ham Seo Hee back in March. ‘Android 18’ has had it rough in her last few fights under ONE and could surely use a big win in front of her hometown fans in her upcoming fight.

Out to frustrate her is fellow Japanese fighter Ayaka Miura, who wants to build on her impressive first-round submission victory over Meng Bo in November.

The win halted a three-fight skid for ‘Zombie’ and, more importantly, infused fresh fuel in her ONE journey moving forward.

ONE 165 is headlined by the flyweight kickboxing superfight between longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing superstar and ONE-debuting Takeru Segawa.

Itsuki Hirata looking to move past loss to Ham Seo Hee

Itsuki Hirata lost to Ham Seo Hee in their long-awaited clash earlier this year but is leaving it behind her and now she is moving forward.

The 24-year-old Japanese sensation fell to her veteran South Korean opponent, who was dominant en route to the unanimous decision victory at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

While disappointed with the outcome, Itsuki Hirata vowed to be better in her upcoming fights, posting on Instagram in the aftermath:

“Thank you for your support ‼︎ I'm happy to be able to play among many customers. And I was happy to be able to show everyone how I was fighting ‼︎ I'll work harder, get stronger, and practice a lot to get better ‼︎ I'm like this, but I hope you'll continue to support me😅 I'll be back! Coach, teammates, sponsors, family, fans, thank you always.I love you ‼︎

Itsuki Hirata gets a chance to redeem herself when she returns next month for ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru in an all-Japanese atomweight MMA clash against Ayaka Miura.

It is part of the marquee event happening on January 28 and marks the return of ONE Championship in Japan after nearly five years.