Ayaka Miura on latest trademark submission win over Meng Bo: “I was able to show who Ayaka Miura is”

Strawweight MMA standout Ayaka Miura showed the world what she’s capable of at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ‘Zombie’ delivered a spectacular performance against Chinese MMA athlete Meng Bo.

Determined to bounce back from back-to-back losses in her last two outings in four-ounce gloves, Miura delivered one of the best performances of her career, securing a first-round submission over Meng via a slick scarf hold choke.

Speaking of her impressive performance in an interview with ONE Championship, Ayaka Miura was proud to once again show off her ground game and establish herself as one of the division’s most formidable foes.

“I think that my style will always be the one that I’ll do, and I was able to show who Ayaka Miura is. I still see space to grow up on the way to take down my opponents, and today I showed who Ayaka Miura is.”

Miura scored her fifth career submission under the ONE Championship banner, maintaining her incredible 100 percent finishing rate.

As for what comes next, Ayaka Miura prefers to stay in strawweight to mitigate a potentially difficult weight cut, but should the promotion offer her an opportunity to compete in the stacked atomweight division, she would definitely consider it.

“I don’t have to cut my weight at strawweight so much, I can go down to atomweight,” Miura said. If ONE gives me an atomweight fight, I can talk to my trainers about it but I don’t think it’s necessary. I can fight at strawweight.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.