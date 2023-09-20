Firm owned by Conor McGregor triples rent, forcing 70-year-old family barbershop to close

An iconic barbershop in Dublin recently announced that it would be shutting shop for good after over 70 years in the business after its landlord, Jemi Ventures, a part of the Conor McGregor business empire, tripled the rent for the property.

Roches Barbers will finally shut its doors on September 30. The shop itself is located on Crumlin Road, in the same building as McGregor's famous Black Forge Inn pub. After seven decades in the business, the shop had established itself as a landmark and was known to be popular among the locals.

According to The Independent, Jemi Ventures informed the business owners that their monthly rent would increase from €500 to €1500. Unable to afford such steep prices, the Roche family posted a notice outside the doors of their barbershop that read:

"It's time to say goodbye... After 71 incredible years, we will be closing our doors for the final time on September 30th at 5.15 pm. The Roche family and the shop team would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped to make this barber shop a success."

Conor McGregor is yet to comment on the situation. Given that the UFC star rarely involves himself in the nitty-gritty details of his business empire, he's unlikely to make an official statement.

Dana White on whether Conor McGregor is still the UFC's biggest draw

UFC CEO Dana White recently weighed in on whether Conor McGregor is still the UFC's most lucrative cash cow.

'The Notorious' is undoubtedly MMA's biggest superstar and has reached levels of success previously unheard of in the sport. Apart from his professional success in the UFC, like becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion, McGregor also topped the Forbes highest-earning athletes list in 2021.

While the Irishman's impact on MMA is unmatched, the past few years haven't been kind to him. He hasn't competed in the octagon since July 2021, after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While he was expected to return to action against Michael Chandler this year, his reluctance to enter the USADA testing pool has proven to be a significant hurdle.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, White was asked if McGregor's dismal form over the past few years has affected his marketability and star power. White replied:

Money changes everything. And Conor McGregor has made that kind of money. And it's not a knock. It's just a fact. The hunger and the drive are not the same... Everything that Conor McGregor ever dreamed of, and stuff he couldn't possibly dream of in his life, he has right now."

Catch White's comments below (37:50):