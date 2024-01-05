"First recorded death during a UFC fight" - Fans react as date and opponent for Chris Weidman's rumored March return emerges

It seems Chris Weidman could be returning to action sooner than expected. The former UFC middleweight champion is rumored to fight in March, about six months after breaking his left leg during his last fight against Brad Tavares at UFC 292.

According to Laerte Viana, as reported by @MMAmelotto on X, Weidman has agreed to fight Bruno Blindado on March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. While contracts haven't been signed, both parties have reportedly agreed to the fight. In a recent X post, @MMAmelotto wrote:

"Bruno Blindado x Chris Weidman is in the UFC's plans for March 30, in Atlantic City. According to Laerte Viana, the contracts have not yet been signed, but there is a verbal agreement between both parties for the fight to take place. Both are coming off two losses in the UFC."

Considering that Weidman suffered leg fractures in his last two fights, fans were understandably concerned about the 39-year-old American's health and soon took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Just sad at this point."

Another fan predicted Weidman losing his third straight fight and wrote:

"1st recorded death during a UFC fight."

When Dana White urged Chris Weidman to retire after UFC 292 loss

It's no secret that Chris Weidman has been plagued with injuries over the past few years. After he lost to Tavares in August last year, Dana White notably begged the former middleweight champion to call it a career.

As mentioned, Weidman returned to action at UFC 292 after over two years away due to suffering one of the most horrific injuries the promotion has ever seen during his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 back in 2021. During their bout, Hall checked one of Weidman's heavy outside low kicks, causing the former champion's right tibia and fibula to snap on contact.

After multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation, Weidman made his comeback against Tavares at UFC 292. While he survived all three rounds, he lost the fight via unanimous decision. Days after the fight, Weidman revealed that a post-fight MRI test showed another fracture, this one on the upper tibia of the left leg.

White was aware that Weidman suffered some kind of leg injury after the Tavares fight and urged the former champion to retire at the post-fight press conference. White said:

"I love Chris Weidman. I love him, I love his family and I think he should retire... Doc D thinks he blew his MCL/ACL... The guy’s just coming back from a gruesome injury."

