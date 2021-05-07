Watch: When UFC fighters Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva suffered horrific leg injuries inside the Octagon

Things came full circle for Chris Weidman when he broke his leg against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. The horrific injury mirrored the time UFC great Anderson Silva broke his leg while attempting to reclaim the middleweight title from Weidman seven years ago.

Chris Weidman was widely praised for winning the middleweight title from the seemingly invincible Anderson Silva back in 2013. However, the newly-crowned champ's head coach Ray Longo stated that he was not happy with the way Weidman checked Silva's leg kicks in the fight.

The rematch highlighted that Longo had fixed the holes in his pupil's leg kicking game. Weidman broke Silva's left leg after checking a kick, permanently ending the Spider's time at the top of the division.

(Video contains graphic visuals of an injury. Viewer discretion advised.)

We’ve gone full circle ladies and gentleman



In 2013 Anderson Silva broke his leg kicking Chris Weidman



Chris Weidman just broke his leg in the exact same way against Uriah Hall#UFC261 #MMATwitter #UFC pic.twitter.com/VbqtVkEdrX — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) April 25, 2021

Chris Weidman found himself on the wrong end of the same injury 17 seconds into his fight against old foe Uriah Hall at UFC 261. The sight of Chris Weidman being carried away on a stretcher brought back the memories of Anderson Silva's horrific leg injury from seven years ago.

(Video contains graphic visuals of an injury. Viewer discretion advised)

The first fighter in @ufc history to win without a single strike thrown #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zxyu5XhYu3 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 25, 2021

Both fighters immediately underwent emergency surgery. Anderson Silva returned to fight seven more times in the UFC after coming back from the injury, albeit to a lesser degree of success (1-6-1NC).

Chris Weidman recently revealed he will be able to resume training within the next six to twelve months. However, there is little chance of him returning as the best version of himself given the nature of his leg injury.

Anderson Silva sent a heartwarming message to Chris Weidman after UFC 261

Following Chris Weidman's leg injury at UFC 261, Anderson Silva immediately took to Instagram to wish his old rival a speedy recovery in a heartwarming message. Anderson Silva wrote:

"My deepest and most sincere sentiments, champ. Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment, I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let's wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman."

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Weidman revealed that he intends to document his recovery and share it with fight fans. It will be available on his YouTube channel, which will be launched soon.