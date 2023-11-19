"First round flying heel hook" - Chase Hooper campaigning for a fight against Francis Ngannou triggers hilarious responses

Chase Hooper has been on a rollercoaster ride since his debut in 2019 at UFC 245. The 24-year-old, with an unranked status, has been through a 5-3 record in eight thrilling UFC bouts, weaving through victories and defeats.

Hooper's latest victory came in a spectacular submission win against Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 232, adding another feather to 'The Dream's' cap.

However, an X user proposed a matchup between Hooper and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Playing along with the banter, Hooper reposted the idea with a hint of sarcasm, stating:

"The only fight that makes sense now 😤."

While fans understood the impossibility of such a bout due to the considerable weight difference, they didn't hold back from joining the fun. One witty fan envisioned a Hooper victory and wrote:

"Chase by first-round flying heel hook."

Adding to the hilarity, another fan jokingly placed blame on Hooper for Ngannou's exit from the UFC:

"It’s pretty obvious why Francis SPRINTED out of the UFC."

The playful banter continued with comments like:

"No wonder Ngannou ran off to boxing"

"Only logical match up for both men"

"Chase subs him in 1 and by 1 I don’t mean round."

"Chase will send him back to box 💀"

Chase Hooper reveals a secret following win over Jordan Leavitt

Leading up to UFC Vegas 82, Jordan Leavitt shared his unique circumstance in a media day revelation, stating that his wife was pregnant and he might have to withdraw from the fight if she went into labor. However, the fight went on as planned, and Chase Hooper emerged victorious.

After submitting Leavitt in their clash at the Apex, Hooper disclosed his own hidden news. The 24-year-old fighter revealed that, much like his opponent, he is also set to become a father.

Speaking to Paul Felder during the post-fight interview, Hooper announced:

"Coming out with the win, coming out with my two checks, maybe a bonus — I’ve got a baby on the way, I’ve got to start making that money."

