Five-word tweet from Dustin Poirier drops massive hint about his next UFC outing, fans react: "DP vs Max for BMF"

Dustin Poirier is close to making his octagon return for his retirement fight, and recently took to X to share a teaser for it, drawing fan attention. The revelation occurred during a quick interaction between 'The Diamond' and his fanbase.

After reminding fans to stay hydrated, which is one Poirier's most repeated sayings, a fan mentioned booking tickets to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, United Statees. Poirier, however, urged them to book a flight to New Orleans instead, perhaps hinting at a UFC card.

"Book em to New Orleans"

While there's no known UFC card scheduled for a New Orleans venue, the promotion could accommodate Poirier with a showcase in his home state. Furthermore, it would be the first UFC card in the city since 2015, 10 years ago.

This left fans excited, one of whom even asked the former interim lightweight champion when exactly he is expected to return.

"Any ideas on a time frame?"

Some called for a third bout between him and Max Holloway. Only this time, for the BMF belt, which the Hawaiian currently holds.

"DP vs Max for BMF in The Smoothie Center!!"

Intrigue in Poirier's potential foe was exhibited by several fans.

"Who you fighting?"

Meanwhile, another fan promised to be at the fight regardless of who Poirier faces.

"We will be there"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier's next fight tease

Poirier recently lost his third crack at the undisputed UFC lightweight title, this time with a submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Now at 2-2 in his last four fights, 'The Diamond' is eager to hang up his gloves and retire on a positive note.

Dustin Poirier has already fought for the BMF belt

A BMF title fight involving Dustin Poirier already took place when he faced Justin Gaethje, who he had first beaten via TKO at UFC on Fox 29. However, the rematch went Gaethje's way, as 'The Highlight' knocked Poirier out cold with a head kick. Moreover, it wouldn't even be his first clash with Max Holloway.

Check out Dustin Poirier's loss to Justin Gaethje:

The pair have locked horns twice now, with Poirier emerging victorious both times. First, he submitted Holloway at UFC 143 during their respective featherweight runs, before winning a unanimous decision for interim lightweight gold at UFC 236.

