"Flat wrong" - Chael Sonnen and Aljamain Sterling react to the judging and stat count in Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen and reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling aren't happy with the judging in the main event of the recently concluded UFC Fight Night. In the headline contest, Jared Cannonier edged Kelvin Gastelum to a decision victory after five rounds. All judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of 'The Killa Gorilla.'

Although Cannonier won the fight by unanimous decision, many fighters, experts, and fans do not seem to agree with the judges on this one. According to Sonnen, the scoring in the fight amounted to "an egregious misunderstanding of the unified rules" and that Kelvin Gastelum should have been declared the winner instead.

"Flat wrong," wrote Chael Sonnen.

Flat wrong. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 22, 2021

That is an egregious misunderstanding of the unified rules. KG is winning. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 22, 2021

Aljamain Sterling criticized the people in charge of the stat-counting system and judging quality in the UFC. He claimed that he is amazed to see how some underqualified people take the most important calls in fights.

"It’s actually mind blowing how little respect such a dangerous sport gets when it comes to high profile positions: Stat counting, referring, judging, etc. You literally need the bare minimum to get into any of those positions. What other sport is like this? I seriously dont know," wrote Sterling on Twitter following the headliner of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum.

It’s actually mind blowing how little respect such a dangerous sport gets when it comes to high profile positions:

Stat counting, referring, judging, etc.



You literally need the bare minimum to get into any of those positions. What other sport is like this? I seriously dont know https://t.co/XPfdgamvgA — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 22, 2021

Did Kelvin Gastelum get robbed at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum?

According to some, Kelvin Gastelum should have won the fight because he pushed the action and held the center of the octagon while managing to land more significant strikes than his opponent. MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz also claimed that Gastelum should have won the fight.

@KelvinGastelum won this fight 💯 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 22, 2021

Super close fight. Gastelum pushed the action and held center of octagon but Cannonier landed the bigger shots. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 22, 2021

Although Kelvin Gastelum was the aggressor and landed more strikes, Cannonier's shots inarguably did more damage to his opponent in the back-and-forth slugfest. Gastelum's failure to land a significant takedown despite five attempts and getting knocked down in the third round might have contributed to Cannonier getting the judges' nod at the end.

Official significant striking stats between Cannonier and Gastelum.



All rounds were very close statistically. pic.twitter.com/uqODKrUFE6 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 22, 2021

