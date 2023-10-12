"Flawless in that dress" - UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste turns heads in 'wedding crasher' look 

OArianny Celeste is one of the UFC's most beloved ring girls. Having been with the company since 2006, she is also a successful model and Instagram celebrity, boasting over three million followers.

Celeste's fans are quick to react to her posts on social media and the same happened recently when she posted a video of herself in a 'wedding crasher' look. Take a look at the video below:

Arianny Celeste's post was quick to garner a lot of reactions from her devoted followers who flooded the comment section of her post. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"You look so stunning and flawless in that dress Arianny!!"

"Absolutely beautiful Arianny. I love that colour on you."

"Ur pretty, I mean you guys have a nice night you look great."

Reactions to Arianny Celeste on Instagram.

Arianny Celeste looks back at the brawl between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Having been a part of the UFC for over a decade, Arianny Celeste has seen many great and memorable moments. However, there have also been moments that have left her rather scared.

During an appearance on the UNLEASHED podcast earlier this year, Celeste spoke about one such incident. The UFC ring girl spoke about being at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 229 for the fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While the bout was ultimately won by 'The Eagle' via fourth-round submission, what unfolded next took everybody by surprise.

Following his victory, a huge brawl broke out after Nurmagomedov decided to jump over the cage and attack McGregor's team. Speaking about it during the podcast, Celeste recalled how the ring girls were rushed towards the dressing room once the brawl broke out. She said:

“It was crazy, I just looked at the girls and I was like, go, we need to go now. Brooklyn stayed packed. She’s like, what’s going on? But yeah, we just started running for the dressing room. There’s also like security right behind us that was like pushing us to go, so we were fine.”

Catch her comments in the video below (41:58):